Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.