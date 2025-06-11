American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $15.68 Average PT from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

