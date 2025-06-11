AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) COO Sells $1,946,153.16 in Stock

AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Griffith sold 177,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,946,153.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,526.69. This trade represents a 59.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Christopher Griffith sold 10,000 shares of AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $519.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.28. AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE Corp has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE stock. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE Corp ( NASDAQ:ACIC Free Report ) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the quarter. AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Militia Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Militia Capital Partners LP owned 0.19% of AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

