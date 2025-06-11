American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

