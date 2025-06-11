Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.91. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 166,502 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$219.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.27%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

