Amirali Talasaz Sells 39,751 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 39,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,990,332.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,515,761.63. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Amirali Talasaz sold 77,853 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $3,899,656.77.

On Thursday, June 5th, Amirali Talasaz sold 1,680 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84.

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guardant Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,349,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,138,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,673,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.