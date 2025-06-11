Amirali Talasaz Sells 77,853 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $3,899,656.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,069,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,659,051.04. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Amirali Talasaz sold 39,751 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,990,332.57.

On Thursday, June 5th, Amirali Talasaz sold 1,680 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84.

Shares of GH opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.37. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

