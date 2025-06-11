Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,868.85. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $41,301.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,934.50. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amplitude by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 45,828.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

