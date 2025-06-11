Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVS Health FY2026 Earnings

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

