Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.6%

AA stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,646,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 688,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

