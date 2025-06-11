Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $43.33

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 40,750.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

