Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $216.73

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.73.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

ASND stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,281,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,602,474,000 after buying an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,103,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,538,000 after acquiring an additional 114,167 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,450,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,970,000 after acquiring an additional 328,278 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

