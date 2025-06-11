Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $107.82

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDUGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Baidu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,916,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 1,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,350 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,410,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,966 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,527,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,818,000 after acquiring an additional 102,909 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period.

Baidu stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

