Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $37.20

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $956.07 million, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $347.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $165,668.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,941.28. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $6,520,532.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,958.48. This represents a 88.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after acquiring an additional 863,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 583,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 416,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

