Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price at $232.04

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.04.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average of $209.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $153.88 and a 12 month high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

