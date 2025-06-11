Analysts Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Price Target at $77.00

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 755,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

