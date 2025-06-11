Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) PT at $266.10

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.10.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,773 shares in the company, valued at $20,443,250. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,717 shares of company stock worth $42,980,101 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $254.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.63. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

