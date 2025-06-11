Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Target Price at $47.36

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in CubeSmart by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

