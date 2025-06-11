Analysts Set Expectations for BlackLine FY2026 Earnings

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackLine in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.54.

BlackLine Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of BL stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 61,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.