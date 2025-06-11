Analysts Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $149.72

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

H stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.67. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

In other news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $35,416,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,620 shares of company stock worth $49,694,255. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

