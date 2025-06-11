Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $31.22

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,420,000 after buying an additional 558,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2,496.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 573,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 551,819 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,671,000 after acquiring an additional 491,172 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,882,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 425,081 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $11,181,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. IMAX has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

