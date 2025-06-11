Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $46.33

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.
JD.com stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.48.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
