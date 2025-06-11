Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $46.33

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in JD.com by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,748,000 after buying an additional 1,339,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,417,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,986,000 after buying an additional 295,900 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,872 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

