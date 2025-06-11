Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $541.80

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $541.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 170.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 117,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $476.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

