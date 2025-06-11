Analysts Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $70.11

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

