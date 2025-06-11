Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT at $1,149.91

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,149.91.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,203.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,099.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $992.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.