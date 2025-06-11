Analysts Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) PT at $267.24

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $252.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.31 and a 200 day moving average of $240.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

