Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $17.44

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get NOV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.32 on Friday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.