Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) PT at $276.90

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $270.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $279.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.