Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) PT at $276.90

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.90.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCL
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE RCL opened at $270.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $279.89.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.