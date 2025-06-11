Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) PT at $100.38

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,979,000 after acquiring an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 451,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.