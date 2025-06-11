Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $13.83

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $3,120,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 483.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 225,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 187,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 353,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 76,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PATH opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. UiPath has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
