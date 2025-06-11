Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $224.77

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS opened at $172.72 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.54 and a 200-day moving average of $183.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

