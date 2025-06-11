Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,653,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,894,620 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,674,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 36,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 351,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,091,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,220,000 after buying an additional 439,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,332,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $543,502,000 after buying an additional 407,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.67 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average of $223.77.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price objective (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

