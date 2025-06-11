Apple’s (AAPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $202.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,594,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

