Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Stock Price Up 7% – What’s Next?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 20,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 136,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.