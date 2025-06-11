Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 838.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

