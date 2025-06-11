Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Micron Technology are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicles and related components. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the performance of automakers, parts suppliers, and sometimes electric vehicle or mobility service firms. The value of automotive stocks is influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation, regulatory changes, and global supply chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,575,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,741,266. The company has a market capitalization of $953.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.23, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.51.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,882,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,938,678. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.39. 10,597,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,582,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.28.

