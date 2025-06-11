Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 241.25 ($3.26). 409,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,544,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50 ($3.25).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £688.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Inglis purchased 6,750 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,390 ($20,777.64). 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Company Profile

The Trust aims to produce long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the United States of America. The maximum amount which may be invested directly in private companies shall not exceed 50% of the total assets of the Company, measured at the time of investment.

