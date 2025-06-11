Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Bancorp 34 Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

