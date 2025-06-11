Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,736 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $228.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.37. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chemung Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

