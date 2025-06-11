Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 33,686 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.12. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.16%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

