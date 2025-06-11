Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,520 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 154,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

