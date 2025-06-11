Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 76,671 Shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 2,839.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Greenfire Resources were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFR. Webs Creek Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFR stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.25. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

