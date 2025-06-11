Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

