Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,511 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 559,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 78,662 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $112,763.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,444,955.03. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,555 shares of company stock worth $4,897,974. Insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOC stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $446.79 million, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

