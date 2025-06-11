Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $986.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACEL. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christen Kozlik sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $43,596.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,141. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 25,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $287,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,598.70. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

