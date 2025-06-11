Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Beyond were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Beyond by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 579,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Beyond by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 668,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 579,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Beyond by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Beyond by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYON shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beyond

Beyond Stock Performance

NYSE:BYON opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $385.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.29.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.