Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 23,611.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $289.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

