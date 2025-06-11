Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 231,908 shares during the last quarter. LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 254,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 11,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,741.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,724,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,288,566.62. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 77,420 shares of company stock worth $1,261,191 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Baird R W cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley raised shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 2.9%

MCFT stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.67 million, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

