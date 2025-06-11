Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $408.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBIZ

About First Business Financial Services

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.