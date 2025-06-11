Bank of America Corp DE Has $503,000 Stock Position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 184,842.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 920.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 360,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,874,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $513.77 million, a PE ratio of 177.09 and a beta of 1.66. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.20 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.